The Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China called the statements of the NATO Secretary General on the Asia-Pacific region irresponsible

UN, February 17 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s statements about including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s statements about including China ‘s challenges in NATO’s defense planning are irresponsible and groundless, Zhang Jun, China ‘s envoy to the UN, said at a UN Security Council meeting.

“NATO, on the one hand, claims to remain a regional defense alliance. But on the other hand, it constantly seeks to climb beyond its traditional defense zone, create conflict, tension, increase threat and antagonism, continue to strengthen military ties with the Asia-Pacific Region (APR),” Zhang Jun said.

December 22, 2022, 08:20 Chinese Ambassador noted the potential for the development of Russia’s cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region

“We note with concern that the NATO Secretary General has recently made many irresponsible and groundless statements on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.

According to him, NATO has committed enough crimes around the world

“We call on NATO to draw lessons from history, abandon the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and stop hostile actions to create imaginary adversaries, destabilize Europe and the Asia-Pacific region,” Zhang said.