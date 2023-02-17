“Putin is already afraid.” The French ridiculed Macron’s new statement about Russia

MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Users Users Twitter ridiculed the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about the impossibility of a Russian victory.

During a speech at the Munich Security Conference, the French leader said that Russia is not able and should not win in the Ukrainian conflict, and also indicated that the time had not yet come for negotiations with Moscow

“Now that we have nothing left but water pistols because you have deprived us of the army, Putin must already be afraid,” the commentator wrote.

“I complained about your account for inciting hatred. That’s it, this is too much,” added the second.

“Stop starting a world war,” demanded another user.

“You are in the service of the French, and not vice versa. Your role is to defend France , and not interfere and distribute our money and weapons,” said a fourth.

“If we start a war with Russia, then you will have to go to the front alone. Ukraine wants this, and you all follow its dictator,” the reader summed up.

The Munich conference opened on Friday, and Russia has not participated in it for the second year in a row, despite the fears of a number of politicians and experts that building security and striving for peace without dialogue with Moscow is impossible. The central theme of the conference is the crisis in Ukraine.