The White House instructed to send toxicologists to Ohio two weeks after the emergency

WASHINGTON, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Two weeks after a train loaded with dangerous substances derailed in Ohio, US federal authorities ordered a team of doctors and toxicologists to be deployed to the scene, according to the White House.

A freight train derailed in Ohio on February 3 carrying dozens of wagons full of hazardous chemicals. The accident caused a fire and an explosion. Hazardous substances were found in the atmosphere, and to eliminate an even greater danger of explosions, rescuers opened containers with chemicals in order to carry out their controlled arson.

After the accident, the authorities carried out the evacuation of local residents, but last week they were allowed to return home. The state’s Department of the Environment said that the level of pollution does not exceed acceptable standards. At the same time, according to local media reports, old-timers talk about cases of malaise, as well as the death of animals and fish after the release of chemicals into the environment.