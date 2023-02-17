The White House instructed to send toxicologists to Ohio two weeks after the emergency

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Two weeks after a train loaded with dangerous substances derailed in Ohio, US federal authorities ordered a team of doctors and toxicologists to be deployed to the scene, according to the White House.
“In response to a request from the Governor and the Ohio congressional delegation for additional federal public health support, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the deployment of a team of medical personnel and toxicologists to conduct testing and evaluate public health,” the White House bulletin said.
It is noted that the team will support federal and local officials on the ground and will assess the health of those potentially exposed to chemicals after the accident.
A freight train derailed in Ohio on February 3 carrying dozens of wagons full of hazardous chemicals. The accident caused a fire and an explosion. Hazardous substances were found in the atmosphere, and to eliminate an even greater danger of explosions, rescuers opened containers with chemicals in order to carry out their controlled arson.
After the accident, the authorities carried out the evacuation of local residents, but last week they were allowed to return home. The state’s Department of the Environment said that the level of pollution does not exceed acceptable standards. At the same time, according to local media reports, old-timers talk about cases of malaise, as well as the death of animals and fish after the release of chemicals into the environment.
Yesterday, 12:43
The United States is hushing up a man-made disaster in Ohio, Zakharova said
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report