Tel Aviv and Riyadh discuss strengthening military ties, media write

MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The new Israeli government has stepped up talks with Saudi Arabia to strengthen military and intelligence ties due to concerns over an alleged threat from Iran, they are being supported by the United States, Bloomberg reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.
It is noted that Israeli and Saudi officials held “introductory meetings” before a meeting of representatives of the United States and six Gulf countries in Riyadh. The next meetings are expected to take place in Prague and coincide with the Munich Security Conference on 17-19 February.
The agency emphasizes that the strengthening of relations between important allies of the United States Israel and Saudi Arabia could demonstrate a significant rethinking of policies in the region. However, a complete revision of relations may run into an obstacle in the form of Riyadh’s position on Palestine.
In 2020, the US launched a process aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and the Arab countries. As a result of the process, a set of documents was signed, which was called the “Abraham Peace Accords”.
