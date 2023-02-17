Belarus called on the UN to condemn the West’s policy on “Minsk-2”

UN, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Belarus will vote against the anti-Russian resolution of the UN General Assembly prepared by Western countries, if it does not contain a condemnation of the recent confessions of Western politicians that it was not supposed to fulfill the Minsk agreements, Belarusian permanent representative to the organization Valentin Rybakov said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky admitted in an interview with Spiegel that he himself had told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were “impossible” and that he did not plan to implement them. Before that, Merkel (who served as German chancellor from 2005 to 2021) said that “the 2014 Minsk agreement was an attempt to give Ukraine time” to become stronger. In turn, François Hollande, who served as French president from 2012 to 2017, agreed with Merkel that the Minsk agreements gave the Kyiv regime time to become stronger. Both participated in the Normandy Four summit, which agreed on a set of measures to implement the Minsk agreements. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a visit to Kyiv in January, said that the Normandy format of negotiations was a “diplomatic imitation”.

“Another draft resolution is submitted for consideration by the UN General Assembly with accusations of aggression against the Russian Federation, which does not say a word about the true causes of the current conflict – the destruction of the inhabitants of Donbass over the course of eight years, the revival of Nazism in Ukraine, the active actions of the West to turn Ukraine into anti-Russia,” Rybakov said.

“I immediately, now, a week before this event, declare that the Republic of Belarus will not perform at this show, but we will vote against this draft resolution if the relevant changes are not made to it in the remaining time, including the paragraph with the strongest condemnation of the actions of the characters I mentioned,” he stressed.

A vote on the document is expected during the emergency special session of the General Assembly, which resumes work on February 22. The session is convened by a number of Western countries, including Ukraine, and is timed to coincide with the anniversary of the start of a special military operation. According to RIA Novosti sources, the authors are aimed at achieving maximum support for the resolution by members of the General Assembly and breaking the record for the number of votes “for” the anti-Russian document. During the 11th special session (which opened in the spring of 2022), the General Assembly adopted five anti-Russian resolutions. The largest number of votes was won by a document that does not recognize referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. In October 2022, 143 UN states out of 193 voted for it.

A set of measures to implement these agreements (Minsk-2) was signed on February 12, 2015 in Minsk. The document, consisting of 13 points, provided, in particular, a ceasefire in the Donbass, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the demarcation line between the Kiev security forces and the militia, as well as other measures for a long-term political settlement of the situation in the Donbass. Kyiv systematically violated the Minsk agreements, as a result, on February 22, 2022, Russia recognized the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the recognition of the Donbass republics was dictated by the fact that Kyiv publicly stated that it was not going to comply with the Minsk agreements, it was no longer possible to wait.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security. Earlier, Putin said that the West was trying to create an anti-Russian enclave in Ukraine for the collapse of Russia, and a special operation was launched to prevent this. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … on the territory of Great Britain, Germany Italy and other countries.”