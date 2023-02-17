In Karachi, security forces liberated the building of the police department from militants

The security forces completely cleared the building of the police department in Pakistani Karachi from the attacked militants, said Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, spokesman for the Sindh provincial government.

“I can confirm that the Karachi Police Department building has been completely cleared and three terrorists have been eliminated,” a spokesman for the government of Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital, said on Twitter.

According to the Geo channel, the building was attacked by eight to ten terrorists who were dressed in police uniforms. The attack killed two people and injured 11. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan * (banned in Russia) Pakistani grouping took responsibility for the terrorist attack.