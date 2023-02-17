Biden does not plan to meet with Zelensky during trip to Poland

WASHINGTON, February 17 – RIA Novosti. U.S. President Joe Biden’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky is not yet planned as part of the U.S. leader’s upcoming visit to Poland, said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the U.S. National Security Council.

“Right now, meetings with President Zelensky are not on the schedule for this visit,” he said at a briefing at the White House.

Biden will visit Warsaw next week, where he will give a speech and meet with leaders from countries on NATO’s eastern flank.