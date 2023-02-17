Poland announced its readiness to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

WARSAW, Feb 17 – RIA Novosti. Poland is ready to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in a coalition with NATO countries, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the Munich Security Conference.

The conference will be broadcast by the organizers.

16:29 Congressmen asked Biden to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Morawiecki was asked whether Poland would supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. At the same time, only two types of fighters are in service with the Polish Army – the F-16 and the MiG-29.

“We have few (F-16s – ed.) of them, not so many. We agree to deploy other types of fighters that we have, along with other (countries – ed.), as part of the NATO decision,” Morawiecki said.

Earlier, the Polish authorities reported that they were transferring spare parts for MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as military aid.

The media previously reported that certain representatives of the US administration are lobbying for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to the Ukrainian military. At the same time, US President Joe Biden, when asked by journalists whether they would be delivered to Kyiv, previously answered “no.” At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he did not rule out the possibility of delivering aircraft to Ukraine. The media also wrote that Paris is studying Kyiv’s request for the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

Lavrov stated that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … on the territory of Great Britain, Germany Italy and other countries.”