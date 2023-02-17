In Belarus, criticized politicians who lied about the Minsk agreements

UN, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Valentin Rybakov compared Western and Ukrainian politicians, who made a number of confessions about the Minsk agreements, with diapers – “they need to be changed often.”

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky admitted in an interview with Spiegel that he himself had told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were “impossible” and that he did not plan to implement them. Before that, Merkel (who served as German chancellor from 2005 to 2021) said that “the 2014 Minsk agreement was an attempt to give Ukraine time” to become stronger. In turn, François Hollande, who served as French president from 2012 to 2017, agreed with Merkel that the Minsk agreements gave the Kyiv regime time to become stronger. Both participated in the Normandy Four summit, which agreed on a set of measures to implement the Minsk agreements. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a visit to Kyiv in January, said that the Normandy format of negotiations was a “diplomatic imitation”.

21:51 Belarus called on the UN to condemn the West’s policy on “Minsk-2”

“Eight years later, both the leadership of Ukraine and the former leaders of Western countries openly declare not only the signing of the Minsk agreements formally, without the initial intention to implement them, but also the use of the negotiation process as a whole exclusively for military preparations in order to resolve the conflict by armed means,” – Rybakov said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

“I quote. “The Minsk agreements of 2014 were an attempt to give time to Ukraine. She also used this time to become stronger, as you can see today. Ukraine 2014/15 is not Ukraine today. I doubt very much that then the NATO countries could do as much as they are doing now to help Ukraine,” he read.

“A quote from another outstanding peacekeeper who, by chance, had to take part in the negotiation process: “Since 2014, Ukraine has strengthened its military potential, it has become completely different. She has become better trained and equipped. The merit of the Minsk agreements is that they provided the Ukrainian army with such an opportunity,” the Belarusian envoy said.

He then quoted from an interview with “another former who promised to bring peace to Ukraine, and whom the Ukrainian people then believed.” “Do you know what the success of the Minsk agreements is…? This document gave Ukraine eight years to build an army, an economy and a global pro-Ukrainian anti-Putin coalition,” Rybakov quoted.

He recalled that Volodymyr Zelensky in a recent interview drew a line under the above quotes, noting that the Minsk agreements could not be implemented at all due to some “deliberate mistake”, in fact confirming that the death sentence for the peace process in Ukraine was passed long before a full-scale armed conflict.

“These remarks remind me of a bumper sticker on a car I once saw in New York. It perfectly conveys the attitude towards such figures. The sticker read: “Some politicians are like diapers. They need to be changed frequently. And for the same reason,” the permanent representative said.