UN, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Valentin Rybakov called on members of the Security Council to invite ex-Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, former presidents of France and Ukraine Francois Hollande and Petro Poroshenko to report on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.
Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky admitted in an interview with Spiegel that he himself had told Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were “impossible” and that he did not plan to implement them. Before that, Merkel (who served as German chancellor from 2005 to 2021) said that “the 2014 Minsk agreement was an attempt to give Ukraine time” to become stronger. In turn, Hollande, who served as President of France from 2012 to 2017, agreed with Merkel that the Minsk agreements gave the Kyiv regime time to become stronger. Both participated in the Normandy Four summit, which agreed on a set of measures to implement the Minsk agreements. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a visit to Kyiv in late January, said that the Normandy format of negotiations on Ukraine was a “diplomatic imitation”.
UN says it has always supported the implementation of the Minsk agreements
“Why don’t you, the current Security Council, give an appropriate assessment to such voluntary confessions? You have all the necessary powers for this. Why are you silent? We voted for you for this,” Rybakov said.
“Why not do this at the upcoming resumed emergency session of the General Assembly or at the next meeting of the Security Council, where you could invite or deliver these figures for a report? They will still have to answer for this. If not in a real court or tribunal, then at the court of history,” he said.
A set of measures to implement these agreements (Minsk-2) was signed on February 12, 2015 in Minsk. The document, consisting of 13 points, provided, in particular, a ceasefire in the Donbass, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the demarcation line between the Kiev security forces and the militia, as well as other measures for a long-term political settlement of the situation in the Donbass. Kyiv systematically violated the Minsk agreements, as a result, on February 22, 2022, Russia recognized the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the recognition of the Donbass republics was dictated by the fact that Kyiv publicly stated that it was not going to comply with the Minsk agreements, it was no longer possible to wait.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security. Earlier, Putin said that the West was trying to create an anti-Russian enclave in Ukraine for the collapse of Russia, and a special operation was launched to prevent this. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … on the territory of Great Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
