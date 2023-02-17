“Why don’t you, the current Security Council, give an appropriate assessment to such voluntary confessions? You have all the necessary powers for this. Why are you silent? We voted for you for this,” Rybakov said.

A set of measures to implement these agreements (Minsk-2) was signed on February 12, 2015 in Minsk. The document, consisting of 13 points, provided, in particular, a ceasefire in the Donbass, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the demarcation line between the Kiev security forces and the militia, as well as other measures for a long-term political settlement of the situation in the Donbass. Kyiv systematically violated the Minsk agreements, as a result, on February 22, 2022, Russia recognized the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the recognition of the Donbass republics was dictated by the fact that Kyiv publicly stated that it was not going to comply with the Minsk agreements, it was no longer possible to wait.