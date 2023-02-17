US says China’s downed balloon failed to collect much intelligence

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 17 – RIA Novosti. A Chinese balloon shot down over the Atlantic failed to collect a large amount of intelligence about the United States during the flight, said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council.
“I have already responded to the criticism when it was raised (to the administration) on this matter. Not a single American in the sky was injured. Not a single American citizen was injured on the ground. No significant amount of intelligence was collected by the Chinese balloon,” Kirby said. during regular briefings.
Yesterday, 22:23
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
