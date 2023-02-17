Prime Minister of Poland proposed to give Ukraine special conditions for joining the EU

WARSAW, Feb 17 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine needs to be granted exclusive conditions and special negotiations to join the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the Munich Security Conference.

“If I could cancel the normal accession path, then my answer is yes. We cannot allow this country (Ukraine – ed.) to negotiate as an ordinary EU candidate,” Morawiecki said.

He clarified that he was in favor of the accelerated admission of Ukraine to the EU.

“Everything is possible, and even I can imagine Ukraine’s accelerated path to the EU… We need Ukraine to be part of the EU and NATO. From my point of view, the sooner the better,” he said.

“We cannot relate what is happening in Ukraine to the normal or near normal path of EU accession. We need to change almost everything in Europe. We need to create a new process in Europe for Ukraine. The fast track is a synonym for this. I’m not sure how it is ( Ukraine’s accession to the EU on special conditions – ed.) should look like,” he concluded.

Zelensky on February 28 last year signed an application for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The heads of state and government of the European Union at the summit in Brussels on June 23 approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union. To start negotiations, countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including reforms and strengthening the fight against corruption.

Obtaining candidate status is the beginning of a fairly long journey to join the EU. Turkey has been in candidate status since 1999, North Macedonia since 2005, Montenegro since 2010 and Serbia since 2012. Croatia is the latest to join the EU in 2013, a process that took ten years.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in December 2014 amended two laws, abandoning the non-bloc status of the state. In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted amendments to the constitution, fixing the country’s course in the EU and NATO. Ukraine has become the sixth state to receive NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner status.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.