MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should accept the Russian position to speed up the start of the peace process, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said in an interview with Judging Freedom YouTube channel.
“You can’t sit down at the negotiating table when you speak completely different languages. At some point, Zelensky will have to learn to speak Russian, I don’t mean literally, you need to understand Moscow‘s position, only then will a negotiated settlement be reached” , he noted.
The military is sure that the main problem lies in the unwillingness of Kyiv to accept the reality in which the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to gain advantages over the Russian Armed Forces.
In addition, Ritter warns that Zelensky’s plans to seize the Donbass and Crimea are not feasible, and the sooner the Ukrainian leader admits this, the higher the likelihood of avoiding heavy losses.
