On the border of Poland and Belarus found the bodies of three people

WARSAW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The bodies of three people were found near the Polish-Belarusian border, according to local police and activists helping migrants.

“Police officers, under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office, are taking measures in connection with the discovery of the remains of an unknown person in the forest near the village of Cherlonka, Gainovsky district,” the Podlaskie Voivodeship police said in a statement.

12:51 Poland is ready to close the last checkpoint on the border with Belarus

In turn, a representative of the district prosecutor’s office of Gainovka, Yan Andreichuk, told reporters that “the remains – the skull, parts of the spine, bones of the legs – were found on the territory of Belovezhskaya Pushcha, in the village of Cherlonka in the Gainovsky district.”

According to him, clothes were lying next to the remains, as well as “a photograph of a young man in his 20s and 30s, who looked like a native of a country outside of Europe.”

At the same time, a group of activists supporting migrants, Grupa Granica, reported on Twitter that two more bodies had been found in the Svisloch River. “The bodies of two more people, a woman and a man, were found in the Svisloch River in the village of Ozerany,” the statement said.

“It is not yet known who the two people found in Svisloch were. The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into their deaths. We will receive more information in the near future,” Grupa Granica wrote.

At least 37 people have died at the border since the start of the humanitarian crisis, according to activists.

05:58 It became known how Poland became a “slave of a false myth” because of Ukraine

According to Polish border guards, 68 people tried to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland over the past day. In 2022, 1.7 thousand such attempts were recorded.

In mid-2021, several thousand migrants accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in the hope of getting to the EU countries. The Polish authorities stepped up border security, pulled in the military and stopped attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, accusing Minsk of a migration crisis.

Belarus rejects all these accusations, stating that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially escalating the situation with refugees. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk would no longer hold back the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: due to Western sanctions, there is “neither money nor strength” for this.

In the summer, Poland completed the main part of the construction of a barrier on the border with Belarus. The length of the fence is 186 kilometers, the height is five meters, and the cost is 1.6 billion zlotys (about $400 million). Now the design is equipped with night vision cameras, motion sensors and other electronics.