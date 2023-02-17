In Istanbul, spoke about the likelihood of the collapse of 318 buildings during an earthquake

ISTANBUL, Feb 17 – RIA Novosti. At least 318 buildings in Istanbul, with a population of about 10,000 people, are in the zone of instantaneous collapse during an earthquake, Assistant Secretary General of the Bugra City Hall Gokce said on Friday.

Since 2019, the authorities, together with the Istanbul Technical University, have launched a voluntary and free assessment program for houses in the city, which allows identifying the risk of collapse in 90 days, Goekce said.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia. 1 of 14 A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla © AP Photo / Serdar Ozsoy Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks. 2 of 14 Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks. © AP Photo / Serdar Ozsoy © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar / Go to the media bank The death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeded 11,000, with more than 50,000 injured. 3 out of 14 The death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeded 11,000, with more than 50,000 injured. © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar Go to mediabank © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey 4 out of 14 Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali © AP Photo / Hussein Malla “We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. 5 out of 14 “We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar / Go to the media bank Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12. 6 out of 14 Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12. © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar Go to media bank © AFP 2023 Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster. 7 out of 14 Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster. © AFP 2023 © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate. 8 out of 14 UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash. 9 out of 14 Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash. © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them. 10 out of 14 Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them. © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble. 11 out of 14 Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble. © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD Rescuers will work around the clock. 12 out of 14 Rescuers will work around the clock. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the media bank In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey. 13 out of 14 In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey. © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov Go to mediabank © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the media bank The Turkish Embassy in Moscow lowered the flag to half-mast in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning. 14 out of 14 The Turkish Embassy in Moscow lowered the flag to half-mast in connection with mourning. He noted that many residents do not register in the program due to fears that the house will be resettled if a danger is detected. At the same time, over 3 years, almost 30,000 requests were processed, and after the earthquake on February 6, almost 40,000 requests were received – among them with a demand to urgently check the building.

“318 of the buildings we have checked belong to the category of instant collapse (during an earthquake – ed.), another 1525 belong to categories D and E – high risk. We prepared a plan first for 318 buildings where 10,000 people live – the houses will be evacuated, the owners apartments will be compensated for the cost of renting the apartment,” the official was quoted as saying by DHA.

He noted that the tenants will not be able to count on financial assistance from the mayor’s office – only a lump sum payment for the move.

Earlier, Haluk Eyidogan, a professor of seismology, a member of the Council of Scientists of the Istanbul City Hall on Earthquakes, told RIA Novosti that a devastating earthquake in the Marmara Sea region, which scientists have been predicting for several years, threatens not only Istanbul, but also six other provinces with a total population of more than 25 million people. . He noted that the risk of an earthquake is generally high, since one of the branches of the North Anatolian fault runs in the Sea of ​​Marmara exactly off the coast of Istanbul.

At least 90,000 buildings in Istanbul are at high risk in the event of a massive earthquake, Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said February 10. The mayor promised in two weeks to tell about the measures taken by the mayor’s office in connection with the preparation for a possible earthquake.

According to a study conducted by the Istanbul City Hall and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the results of which were made public in 2008, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5-7.7 is expected in Istanbul by 2030. The predicted number of victims may be from 70 to 90 thousand people, more than 1 million people may be left homeless.

One of the strongest earthquakes in Turkey occurred on August 17, 1999 off the coast of the Sea of ​​​​Marmara, then more than 18 thousand people died.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of 9 hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the country and neighboring states, of which Syria suffered the most. According to the latest data, more than 38 thousand people died as a result of the disaster.