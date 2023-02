Congressmen asked Biden to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

The media previously reported that certain representatives of the US administration are lobbying for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to the Ukrainian military. At the same time, US President Joe Biden, when asked by journalists whether they would be delivered to Kyiv, previously answered “no.” At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he did not rule out the possibility of delivering aircraft to Ukraine. The media also wrote that Paris is studying Kyiv’s request for the training of Ukrainian pilots.