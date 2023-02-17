Congressmen asked Biden to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Five congressmen have written a letter to US President Joe Biden calling for US F-16 fighter jets to be handed over to Ukraine, Politico reported.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said earlier that no country in the world is yet ready to supply modern Western-made military aircraft.

“The transfer of such aircraft is necessary in order to help Ukraine protect its airspace, especially in light of the renewed Russian offensive and the expected intensification of large-scale military operations,” Politico quoted the lawmakers as saying.

The letter, according to him, was signed by five of the 435 members of the US House of Representatives, representing both the Republican and Democratic parties.

The media previously reported that certain representatives of the US administration are lobbying for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to the Ukrainian military. At the same time, US President Joe Biden, when asked by journalists whether they would be delivered to Kyiv, previously answered “no.” At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he did not rule out the possibility of delivering aircraft to Ukraine. The media also wrote that Paris is studying Kyiv’s request for the training of Ukrainian pilots.