The Russian Embassy in Bucharest received a suspicious envelope

CHISINAU, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The Romanian Information Service reported that it seized a suspicious envelope for verification, which was received by the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

“This afternoon (Friday – ed.), the pyrotechnic groups of the Romanian information service went to the Russian embassy to begin the standard procedure for a suspicious envelope. After a preliminary check, it was taken away and safely transported for examination,” the secret service said in a statement.

According to the established procedures, the envelope will be examined in specialized laboratories in order to eliminate all suspicions regarding possible substances that may be dangerous. The Romanian Information Service works together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.