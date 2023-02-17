|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“Yes, there are some (and we are in a democracy) who are not so sure that it is really a good idea to impose all these sanctions and supply all this many weapons to Ukraine. But even most of these people eventually admit that the government needs to make responsible decisions,” he said.
13:06
Poll: most residents of Germany opposed the supply of fighter jets to Kyiv
The head of government also mentioned that supporters of these measures “sometimes are forced to admit that such decisions are made collectively at the level of the community of partners.”
At the end of January, under pressure from NATO allies, Germany agreed to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. The first delivery is expected in March, it was reported that it would include 14 vehicles. In addition, the plans include 14 more Polish, four Canadian, three Portuguese and eight Norwegian Leopards in 2 different model ranges.
Western countries constantly talk about the fact that Ukraine must defeat Russia on the battlefield, and increase the supply of weapons and military equipment. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Western military assistance does not bode well for Ukraine and only prolongs the conflict, and transport with weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
15:13
Member of the Bundestag made a radical proposal on Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report