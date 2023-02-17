Prime Minister of the Netherlands said that the country is not ready to supply aircraft to Ukraine

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte during his visit to Kyiv said that he was not yet ready to discuss the “air coalition” with Vladimir Zelensky in detail.

Zelensky held a meeting with Rutte in Kyiv on Friday, where the parties discussed military assistance to Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly called on Western partners to provide Kyiv with combat aircraft. A coalition means an association of countries that are ready to provide fighters.

“We will assume that there will be deliveries and trainings (of the military – ed.), but I am not ready to talk about this now. The fact that the Netherlands is inclined to supply these aircraft is yes. But I would not talk about this further, because it may not help to reach a solution,” Rutte said, quoted by Klymenko Time in his Telegram channel.