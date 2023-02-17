Prime Minister of the Netherlands said that the country is not ready to supply aircraft to Ukraine

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte during his visit to Kyiv said that he was not yet ready to discuss the “air coalition” with Vladimir Zelensky in detail.
Zelensky held a meeting with Rutte in Kyiv on Friday, where the parties discussed military assistance to Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly called on Western partners to provide Kyiv with combat aircraft. A coalition means an association of countries that are ready to provide fighters.
“We will assume that there will be deliveries and trainings (of the military – ed.), but I am not ready to talk about this now. The fact that the Netherlands is inclined to supply these aircraft is yes. But I would not talk about this further, because it may not help to reach a solution,” Rutte said, quoted by Klymenko Time in his Telegram channel.
Zelensky, in turn, expressed the hope that the issue with the supply of aircraft would be resolved.
“The issue of aircraft is more complicated than the “tank coalition”. We will definitely work on this coalition. We started talking about training. This is a question for the whole world, because it does not depend on one country. This is a question of many components. We will believe that this direction, we will have a result,” Zelensky is quoted as saying.
The media previously reported that certain representatives of the US administration are lobbying for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to the Ukrainian military. US President Joe Biden previously answered “no” to a question from journalists whether F-16s would be delivered to the Ukrainian military. At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out the possibility of delivering aircraft to Ukraine. The media also wrote that Paris is studying Kyiv’s request for the training of Ukrainian pilots.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia, that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine – not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy , other countries.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
