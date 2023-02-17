Zelensky called the idea of ​​Ukraine’s membership in the European Union and NATO uncontested

MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that there are no Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that there are no alternatives to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and NATO.

“There is no alternative to Ukraine in the EU. There is no alternative to Ukraine in NATO. There is no alternative to our unity,” Zelensky said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference. He noted that Kyiv is preparing to start negotiations on the EU accession process after receiving candidate status, and also added that Ukraine is already integrated with the European economy in terms of logistics and energy.

Zelensky on February 28 last year signed an application for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The heads of state and government of the European Union at the summit in Brussels on June 23 approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union. To start negotiations, countries need to fulfill a number of conditions, including reforms and strengthening the fight against corruption.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in December 2014 amended two laws, abandoning the non-bloc status of the state. In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted amendments to the constitution, fixing the country’s course in the EU and NATO. Ukraine has become the sixth state to receive NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner status.