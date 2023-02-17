The Moldovan opposition is planning a protest against the increase in tariffs

CHISINAU, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The protest action against the growth of energy tariffs, announced in the capital of Moldova on Sunday, February 19, will be mass and peaceful, the leader of the opposition Shor Party, Ilan Shor, said on Friday.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that attempts were being prepared in the republic to change the constitutional order with the participation of opposition forces, including the Shor party. She advocated expanding the powers of the information and security service and other law enforcement agencies in the context of attempts to destabilize the situation in the country. The opposition and the expert community of Moldova criticized the proposal of the head of the republic, calling it unreasonable.

“On Sunday, we will show them (the authorities – ed.) that we are many, that we are determined and that we are protesting peacefully. The whole country will see that destabilization scenarios are nothing more than a figment of a sick imagination. So, on February 19, at 13.00 (12.00 Moscow time – ed.), we come to the parliament and demand from the puppets from the so-called government to pay the bills of citizens for three winter months. They provoked a crisis – let them pay! As long as we are united, we are invincible! “, – said Shor during a video message that he posted on his Telegram channel.

The politician also stressed that he supports the initiative of the opposition platform “Movement for the People” to pay citizens’ bills for the winter months.

Earlier, the party announced that they were resuming protests against rising electricity tariffs and rising prices. The organizers appealed to the parties of socialists and communists, as well as the “National Alternative Movement” of the mayor of Chisinau, Ion Ceban, with an appeal to support the protests.

Shor is outside of Moldova, as he is awaiting imprisonment in his homeland. In June 2017, he was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison on charges of bank fraud.

Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis due to rising energy prices, the gas tariff for consumers has increased seven times over the past year, and four times for electricity since January 2022, and household water tariffs have more than doubled. Against this background, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced an austerity regime, and about 5 billion lei ($261 million) were allocated from the budget to compensate for the payment of gas, electricity and residential heating for residential consumers. Against the backdrop of rising tariffs in Moldova, anti-government protests took place.