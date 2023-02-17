MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The The United States is secretly signaling to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that it does not want to perpetuate the protracted conflict, columnist Victoria Marshall wrote in an article for Federalist.

“Funding a proxy war abroad is simply not a priority for the average American, which is probably why Biden administration officials quietly warned Kiev that Americans have little patience for endless wars,” she said.

According to the journalist, more citizens want the authorities to focus on domestic issues, especially the migration crisis on the southern border.

Marshall added that recent polls show that nearly half of US residents expect Biden to help Ukraine open peace talks with Moscow . People began to realize that the further shipment of weapons only prolongs the crisis, and does not bring its resolution closer, the journalist concluded.

Russia sent a note to NATO countries last spring because of the supply of military equipment to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons would become a legitimate target for Russian military personnel.