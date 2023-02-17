Pentagon staff under Trump monitored objects over the United States, media write

MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Several Pentagon officials who worked under former US President Donald Trump monitored mystical objects now believed to be “balloons”, but the White House was not informed about the incidents because it was not clear what these objects were, the Wall Street newspaper writes. Journal. Several Pentagon officials who worked under former US President Donald Trump monitored mystical objects now believed to be “balloons”, but the White House was not informed about the incidents because it was not clear what these objects were, the Wall Street newspaper writes. Journal.

Earlier, the US authorities said that in the past there have already been incidents with “balloons”, but they did not say exactly where they occurred. They say the administration of former President Trump probably didn’t notice them.

Now, according to the newspaper, it appears that the Pentagon was aware of the incidents and even had concerns that they were connected to China , which allegedly used them to test radar jamming systems over secret US military installations. However, the data collected on incidents that occurred during the Trump presidency is limited to baseline estimates, so they have not been disseminated more widely to the US leadership.

According to the publication, the balloons discovered at the time were smaller and flew at a lower altitude and for a shorter amount of time than the one that was shot down on February 4 this year. Those balloons were fixed over California, Virginia and Guam and, unlike the downed balloon, they did not fly over the entire country, the newspaper writes.

After a balloon was shot down in February, the military said at least three balloons flew into America during the presidency of Donald Trump, who denies this. Mark Esper, then head of the Pentagon, said he did not remember ever being told about Chinese balloons or anything related to these incidents. A Pentagon spokesman confirmed that the intelligence analysts working at the Pentagon were indeed monitoring the incidents, but the agency’s leadership was not informed about this.

The US military has shot down four air targets in recent days, including a Chinese balloon that crossed the US and intercepted over the Atlantic. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon. The affiliation and purpose of the other three objects shot down the other day have not yet been determined.