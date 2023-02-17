Szijjártó denied rumors of talks with Russian authorities in Belarus

BUDAPEST, Feb 17 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjarto, said that during the talks in Minsk he urged the Belarusian side not to take measures leading to an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, and he did not meet with anyone except representatives of the Belarusian authorities.

“I asked the Belarusian partners, as we ask all members of the international community, not to take belligerent steps, not to take steps that could lead to a prolongation of the war or its spread in a geographical sense,” Szijjártó said. His speech was broadcast on social networks.

He also urged not to build speculative assumptions about his talks in Minsk with representatives of the Russian authorities.

“When I need to talk to the Russian side, I fly to Moscow and openly report this… I only negotiated in Minsk with the Minister of Economy and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus… None of the members of the Hungarian delegation met with anyone other than their Belarusian partners,” Szijjarto said.

Earlier, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry became the first foreign minister of an EU country to visit Belarus in several years. Issues of bilateral economic cooperation were discussed at the meeting.