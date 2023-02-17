Belarus will restrict the entry of Polish trucks and tractors

MINSK, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Polish trucks and tractors will be restricted from entering the territory of Belarus, the corresponding decree was signed on Friday by the Prime Minister of the Republic Roman Golovchenko.

“Polish trucks and tractors will be restricted from entering the territory of Belarus. The Prime Minister signed the corresponding decree. The movement of trucks and tractors registered in the Republic of Poland will now be carried out for cargo operations or re-transportation only through the Belarusian-Polish section of the state border of the Republic of Belarus,” – the press service of the Belarusian government says.

The decision was adopted in connection with the closure by the Polish side from February 10 of the road checkpoint “Bobrovniki” (the adjacent Belarusian one is “Berestovitsa”).

“At the same time, in order to evenly distribute traffic flows sent from road checkpoints to specially designated places for cargo operations or transfers, for the checkpoints Kozlovichi (Belarusian-Polish section), Privalka and Benyakoni” (Belarusian-Lithuanian section), such places are supplemented by the Berestovitsa-TLC customs clearance point and a waiting area for entering the Berestovitsa checkpoint,” the press service explained.