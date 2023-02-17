|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BERLIN, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The chairman of the Munich Security Conference, which is being held for the second year in a row without the participation of Russia, Christoph Heusgen reproached the Russian side that now the West is forced to spend its money to support Ukraine instead of spending it on combating the consequences of climate change.
“The main sin committed by (President of Russia – ed.) Vladimir Putin is that right now he is in a situation … (at this moment there was a pause – ed.) that we are in a situation in which we have to find billions of dollars to support Ukraine buy guns to protect democracy, the rule of law, money that could be better spent on a “loss and damage” fund – helping all partners fight the effects of global warming,” he said in his opening speech at the conference on Friday.
Heusgen’s speech was broadcast on the forum’s website.
The Munich conference opened on Friday, and Russia will not participate in it for the second year in a row, despite the fears of a number of politicians and experts that building security and striving for peace without dialogue with Moscow is impossible. The central theme of the conference is the crisis in Ukraine, the forum chairman Christoph Heusgen said earlier.
08:00Special military operation in Ukraine
Russia promised to be destroyed in three months
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report