Joint naval exercise between South Africa, Russia and China begins | News

The South African Ministry of Defense announced on Friday the start of a joint naval exercise between its country, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean off the coast of the KwaZulu-Natal province.

The exercises, which are officially named Mosi-2, will take place until February 27 between the area of ​​the port city of Durban, which is the main base of the African nation’s Navy, and Richards Bay.

According to the South African armed forces, the exercise will make it possible to align the operational naval systems of the countries involved, as well as improve joint command and control.

South African Ministry of Defense:

Joint exercises with Russia and China begin in the Indian Ocean.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov, recently arrived at the port of Cape Town, participates in the exercises.

At the same time, the military portfolio stressed that Mosi-2 constitutes a platform for South Africa, Russia and China to exchange knowledge, experience and skills in the field.

For their part, the South African naval forces are represented by a frigate and two support ships, Russia by the frigate El Admiral Gorshkov and the tanker Kama, China by a destroyer, a frigate and a support ship.

According to Russian sources, Admiral Gorshkov will execute the launch of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile, which will be the first in an event of this type, while it is expected to hit a surface target at a distance of over 500 kilometers.

This exercise is the second between South Africa, Russia and China after the one that took place in November 2019 off Cape Town in the Indian Ocean southwest of the African nation.





