|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BERLIN, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Germany is not prolonging the conflict in Ukraine with its arms supplies to Kyiv, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his opening speech at the Munich Security Conference.
“I understand that some people are worried and question our decisions, but I want to tell them that it is not our arms deliveries that prolong the war, but vice versa,” he said.
He noted that Germany, by its actions, ended the decades-old principle not to supply weapons to conflict zones.
The Russian Federation previously sent a note to all countries, including the United States, due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
15:13
Member of the Bundestag made a radical proposal on Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report