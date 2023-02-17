Italy arrests drug dealers who hid cocaine in cheese

The Italian Financial Guard has exposed a group of drug dealers who used heads of parmesan cheese to transport large quantities of cocaine, the law enforcement agency said.

In particular, the drugs were transported on trucks in packages hidden inside the cheese: one of them could fit up to 5 kilograms of cocaine. The Fiscal Guard released a related video of parmesan heads being cut open, in which drug dealers carved cavities for storage. Another large batch was found in a motor home thanks to the help of dog handlers.