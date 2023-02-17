Italy arrests drug dealers who hid cocaine in cheese

|Fact-checking
ROME, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The Italian Financial Guard has exposed a group of drug dealers who used heads of parmesan cheese to transport large quantities of cocaine, the law enforcement agency said.
During several operations, 125 kilograms of cocaine were confiscated, which could bring criminals a profit of 20 million euros.
Members of the organization organized a drug delivery network from the Netherlands, from where the cargo was sent to Piedmont. From the northern region, where dealer bases operated in the region of Turin and Asti, cocaine was transported to the southern and central regions of Italy.
In particular, the drugs were transported on trucks in packages hidden inside the cheese: one of them could fit up to 5 kilograms of cocaine. The Fiscal Guard released a related video of parmesan heads being cut open, in which drug dealers carved cavities for storage. Another large batch was found in a motor home thanks to the help of dog handlers.
The investigation led to the arrest of 10 people, seven of whom were placed under pre-trial detention. The leader of the group was a 37-year-old citizen of Albania.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
