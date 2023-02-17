MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The Saeima of Latvia at a meeting adopted amendments to the law on support for Ukraine, according to which it becomes possible to transfer state vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers to Kiev free of charge, according to the website of the parliament. The Saeima of Latvia at a meeting adopted amendments to the law on support for Ukraine, according to which it becomes possible to transfer state vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers to Kiev free of charge, according to the website of the parliament.

“The Seimas adopted amendments recognized as urgent to the law on support for civilians in Ukraine. They provide for the possibility of free transfer of state vehicles to the ownership of the government of Ukraine – for the general support of the Ukrainian society,” the message says.

Raimonds Bergmanis, Chairman of the Parliamentary Commission for Defense, Internal Affairs and Prevention of Corruption, noted that at present it is possible to sell vehicles confiscated from drunk drivers by selling them, recycling them or disassembling them for spare parts, “however, in the current conditions, they would be a necessary support for the people of Ukraine”.

In 2022, the Saeima of Latvia adopted a law according to which cars will be confiscated from drunk drivers if more than 1.5 ppm of alcohol or traces of drugs are found in the blood of the driver, and also if he refuses to take the appropriate tests.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.