Poroshenko proposed blocking the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline

“The Suez Canal should also be closed to Russian cargo. This will add another three to four weeks for the tanker to get from Russia’s western ports to India and China , major consumers of Russian oil and gas. The longer these routes, the greater the transport costs.” , the greater the loss of Russia … It is also necessary to close the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is of great importance for Moscow ,” Poroshenko wrote in his article for Newsweek. He noted that Ukraine is “ready to accept losses in income” when the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through Ukrainian territory is closed. Poroshenko also called on other countries to stop the activities of the alleged shadow fleet of tankers carrying Russian oil, as well as to curb the supply of liquefied natural gas from Russia and supply Ukraine with more weapons.