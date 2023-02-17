|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko believes that it is necessary to block the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, as well as to ban the transportation of Russian cargo through the Suez Canal in order to introduce additional restrictions on the Russian oil sector.
“The Suez Canal should also be closed to Russian cargo. This will add another three to four weeks for the tanker to get from Russia’s western ports to India and China, major consumers of Russian oil and gas. The longer these routes, the greater the transport costs.” , the greater the loss of Russia … It is also necessary to close the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is of great importance for Moscow,” Poroshenko wrote in his article for Newsweek. He noted that Ukraine is “ready to accept losses in income” when the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through Ukrainian territory is closed. Poroshenko also called on other countries to stop the activities of the alleged shadow fleet of tankers carrying Russian oil, as well as to curb the supply of liquefied natural gas from Russia and supply Ukraine with more weapons.
According to the former Ukrainian president, if all these proposals are included in the new packages of EU sanctions against Russia, they will have a “significant impact” by the end of the third quarter of 2023. He believes that to resolve the situation in Ukraine, it is necessary to supply weapons, Ukraine’s entry into NATO and the EU, as well as strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told RIA Novosti that Russia plans to maintain in 2023 the volume of oil pumped through the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic at the level of 2022.
The Druzhba oil pipeline originates in Almetievsk, passes through Bryansk and then branches into two sections: northern (through the territory of Belarus in the direction of Poland) and southern (through the territory of Ukraine in the direction of Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic).
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
