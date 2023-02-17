Poroshenko proposed blocking the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko believes that it is necessary to block the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, as well as to ban the transportation of Russian cargo through the Suez Canal in order to introduce additional restrictions on the Russian oil sector.

According to the former Ukrainian president, if all these proposals are included in the new packages of EU sanctions against Russia, they will have a “significant impact” by the end of the third quarter of 2023. He believes that to resolve the situation in Ukraine, it is necessary to supply weapons, Ukraine’s entry into NATO and the EU, as well as strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation.