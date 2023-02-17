MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Maxim Buzhansky said that the idea of ​​canceling the celebration of Victory Day over Nazism in Ukraine could only come to those who are upset by his defeat. Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Maxim Buzhansky said that the idea of ​​canceling the celebration of Victory Day over Nazism in Ukraine could only come to those who are upset by his defeat.

Earlier, a group of parliamentarians registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada, according to which it is proposed to cancel the celebration of March 8, May 1 and Victory Day in Ukraine. They believe that only the “Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation”, celebrated on May 8, should be celebrated.

“The idea to cancel Victory Day over Nazism as a holiday can only come to those who are a little upset by the defeat of Nazism. And not to get up twice. I categorically see no other motives,” Buzhansky wrote in his Telegram channel.

He noted that such a bill has no chance even for consideration, assuming that it will not be adopted. The deputy called the proposal to cancel the March 8 celebration “a marginal initiative”, while adding that such initiatives are “an official recognition that there are no other initiatives.”