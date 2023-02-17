Prime Minister of the Netherlands arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet with Zelensky

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte is on a visit to Kyiv, where he will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky, the NL Times portal reported on Friday, citing the RTL TV channel.

“Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Minister Lische Schreinemacher are on a visit to Ukraine on Friday, where they will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev,” the statement said.

In July 2022, the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) reported that Rutte paid a visit to Kyiv, where he met with Zelensky. In July 2022, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands visited the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, the issue of restoring infrastructure was discussed.