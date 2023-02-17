MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. should stop deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine and start peace negotiations, Berliner Zeitung quotes the words of the Bundestag deputy and the former head of the parliamentary faction of the Left Party Gregor Gysi. Germany should stop deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine and start peace negotiations, Berliner Zeitung quotes the words of the Bundestag deputy and the former head of the parliamentary faction of the Left Party Gregor Gysi.

“In addition to the fact that I am in any case in favor of a ban on the export of weapons by our country, since after the Second World War the FRG no longer has the right to earn money from wars, further deliveries should be prohibited in any case,” he said.

Gisi signed Wagenknecht-Schwarzer’s “Manifesto for Peace” appeal, which has already collected nearly 500,000 signatures. The MP also called for participation in the peace demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin scheduled for February 25.

“An immediate ceasefire is needed, and for this it is necessary to exert pressure and use diplomacy,” the politician summed up.

A petition called “Manifesto for Peace”, initiated by Sarah Wagenknecht and well-known German journalist Alice Schwarzer, was published online last week.

Among those who signed the document are well-known German politicians. Among them are representatives of diametrically opposed political trends, writers, journalists, cultural figures, art and science.

Western countries constantly say that Ukraine must defeat Russia on the battlefield, and increase the supply of military equipment. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such assistance does not bode well for Kyiv and only prolongs the conflict, and transport with weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.