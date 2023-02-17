Search and rescue tasks complete in Syria after earthquake | News

The Syrian authorities announced this Friday that the search and rescue operations for survivors of the earthquake registered last week were completed while they are currently working on the removal of rubble.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Council of Ministers passes action plan to rebuild Syria

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad highlighted the response capacity of the Syrian people despite the magnitude of the challenge during his first speech since the earthquakes that have left more than 44,000 deaths in this nation and Türkiye.

“The country is the home and its protection is a duty regardless of the type and magnitude of the challenge, and regardless of whether the capacities are many or few, and that was what was demonstrated from the first moments of the earthquake,” said the president. .

The head of state pointed out that although the war has had an impact on the availability of resources and capacities, it offered Syrian society the experience to respond effectively to the earthquake when more than 6,000 deaths are reported in the country.

“We will not forget those who mobilized with great enthusiasm and zeal to defend the true image of the Syrian society in the various media, who did not allow the distorted image, which some tried to spread, to damage our reputation as a society,” he stressed. Al-Assad.

At the same time, he thanked the countries that provided their solidarity assistance from the first hours of the disaster, meanwhile, he stressed the importance of unity to overcome the complex circumstances.

Finally, the president concluded that “faith in God, in the country and in the will, which is capable of performing miracles. Syria will remain worthy with her people, strong with her history, rich with her dignity, and capable with her will.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source