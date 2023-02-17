Pakistan denies information on the supply of ammunition to Ukraine

NEW DELHI, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan called the statements about the supply of ammunition to Ukraine as not advising the reality.

“Reports of Pakistan delivering defense products to Ukraine are not true,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at a weekly briefing.

She noted that Pakistan exports defense stocks to other states only on the basis of firm end-use guarantees and no re-transfer.

“And this concerns Pakistan’s position in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict,” Dawn quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying.

At the end of August last year, the ANI agency, citing Twitter messages, reported that Ukrainian artillerymen use shells made in Pakistan, while the shells themselves, according to the source of the agency, were made several months ago. In January of this year, the Indian edition of the Economic Times, citing informed sources, reported that Pakistan planned to send 159 containers of ammunition, including 155-millimeter shells, to Ukraine through a port in Poland in January.