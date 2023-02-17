In Japan, the failure of the launch of the H3 rocket was not considered a failure

TOKYO, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese aerospace agency JAXA does not consider the failed launch of the new H3 rocket a failure, chief project manager Masashi Okada said at a press conference.

“We don’t consider it a failure,” he said, but added that the agency “takes the cancellation of the launch as a very serious matter.”

Okada explained that the rocket systems detected a failure, the signal to launch the solid-propellant booster was not given.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Culture, which oversees the space industry, told the Sankei newspaper that because “the decision to terminate was made before the launch,” “this is not a failure, but an abort.”

As expected, a new launch could take place before the end of March.

The launch of the new rocket was scheduled for 10.37 local time (04.37 Moscow time). After the end of the countdown, ignition occurred in the main engine, but the solid fuel boosters did not work.

The launch was scheduled for February 13, but was postponed to February 15 due to identified problems in the flight control system. The system is responsible for changing the position of the rocket depending on the wind. The launch of the rocket on February 15 was prevented by weather conditions.

The H3 missile is to replace the currently used H2A. The H3 is capable of carrying 1.3 times more cargo than the H2A, and the launch costs are half that of the H2A. Development began 9 years ago at a cost of 200 billion yen ($1.5 billion) to JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.