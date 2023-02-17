Truss urged to develop the Pacific Defense Alliance

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“We must ensure that Taiwan is able to defend itself. And we must work together across the free world to do this. I would like to see a more developed Pacific Defense Alliance along with closer cooperation between NATO and our Pacific allies… If we now strengthen defense ties, if we strengthen economic ties now, it will help protect Taiwan and protect freedom,” she said at the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) in Tokyo.
08:00
China is preparing for the “Ukrainian scenario”
The speech, which was the first for Truss since her resignation as prime minister, was broadcast by Sky News.
Deeper economic ties between Taiwan and other countries will prevent conflict in the region, Truss said, and the economy itself can serve as a tool to influence other countries.
Truss urged “to use this leverage” to ensure that the G7 countries and their allies act as an “economic NATO”. She said the international community should agree on a package of coordinated defense, economic and political measures to support the island and should make it clear to China that military aggression is a “strategic mistake”.
Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.
The situation around Taiwan escalated after the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island in early August. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned the visit, seeing the move as US support for Taiwanese separatism, and held large-scale military exercises.
02:00
Media: US used the conflict in Ukraine to prepare for the coming war
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report