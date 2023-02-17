Zakharova urged Nuland to tackle the problems of white balloons and UFOs

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the words of the US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland about the strikes on the Crimea, advised to deal with white balloons and UFOs.
Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland called Russian military installations in Crimea “legitimate targets” for Ukraine, adding that the United States supports strikes against them. According to her, Ukraine will never be safe without at least the demilitarization of Crimea.
11:55Special military operation in Ukraine
“I would like to give advice to Victoria Nuland. Victoria, take care of white balloons and UFOs, they surf the United States in large numbers. And, as we can see, something you are not very good at dealing with these unidentified objects quickly and efficiently. Above you your people are laughing, and you are all dreaming of the defeat of Russia and are now calling on the Kiev regime to launch an attack on the Crimea. You have something to do at home, Victoria,” Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.
The US military has shot down four air targets in recent days, including a Chinese balloon that crossed the US and intercepted over the Atlantic. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon. The affiliation and purpose of the other three objects shot down the other day have not yet been determined.
U.S. military experts have found an electronic mechanism and sensors in the wreckage of the first downed Chinese balloon, suggesting that the equipment may have been used for intelligence gathering, the New York Post reported, citing a statement from the US military’s Northern Command.
February 14, 09:50
Trump’s son linked the appearance of UFOs over the United States with the undermining of the “Nord Streams”
