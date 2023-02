Zakharova urged Nuland to tackle the problems of white balloons and UFOs

“I would like to give advice to Victoria Nuland. Victoria, take care of white balloons and UFOs, they surf the United States in large numbers. And, as we can see, something you are not very good at dealing with these unidentified objects quickly and efficiently. Above you your people are laughing, and you are all dreaming of the defeat of Russia and are now calling on the Kiev regime to launch an attack on the Crimea. You have something to do at home, Victoria,” Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.