ROME, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Vice Premier and Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani said that Wang Yi, head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, informed him about Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s speech on February 24, the anniversary of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.
“He said many words of peace and informed me that Xi Jinping will make a peace speech on the anniversary of the conflict,” he said on Radio anch “io.
“I outlined our ideas: a neutral zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the preservation of grain transportation corridors,” Tajani said.
The Italian Foreign Ministry said yesterday that at a meeting with a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, Tajani said that China should play a key role in helping to end hostilities in Ukraine.
China is preparing for the “Ukrainian scenario”
