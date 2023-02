“What can the above really mean? First: Washington, which controls the Kiev puppets, completely removes the “taboo” from the Crimean direction. Second: the United States , in fact, recognizes its direct involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, confirming the command role in confronting Russia” to the last Ukrainian.” Third: Washington is provoking the transfer of the armed conflict to the hottest phase, inevitably with a huge number of casualties and large-scale destruction,” Slutsky wrote in his Telegram channel.