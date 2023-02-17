|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Washington, which controls the “Kiev puppets”, completely removes the taboo from the Crimean direction and provokes the transition of the conflict in Ukraine into the hottest phase with a huge number of victims and large-scale destruction, said Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma Committee on International Affairs and head of the Liberal Democratic Party.
Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland called military installations in Crimea “legitimate targets” for Ukraine and said that without “at least” the demilitarization of Crimea, Ukraine would never be safe.
US blackmails Russia with Crimea, says senator
“What can the above really mean? First: Washington, which controls the Kiev puppets, completely removes the “taboo” from the Crimean direction. Second: the United States, in fact, recognizes its direct involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, confirming the command role in confronting Russia” to the last Ukrainian.” Third: Washington is provoking the transfer of the armed conflict to the hottest phase, inevitably with a huge number of casualties and large-scale destruction,” Slutsky wrote in his Telegram channel.
He also noted that the decision of the residents of Crimea to reunite with Russia, adopted in accordance with international law, is not taken into account.
“Both Nuland, and Biden, and Zelensky, and Borrell must learn forever: Crimea will remain Russian. An attack on the peninsula is an attack on Russia with all the ensuing — the most severe — consequences,” Slutsky continued.
At the same time, he added that it is high time for the United States to recognize it as a “state sponsor of terrorism and demand reparations from them” for the destroyed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Ukraine too. It is Nuland with her “cookies” who is directly responsible for supporting the “bloody coup in Kyiv in 2014, which marked the beginning of all subsequent events,” the politician added.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti
