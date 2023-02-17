MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement about the refusal of territorial concessions as part of a potential peace agreement with Russia. Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement about the refusal of territorial concessions as part of a potential peace agreement with Russia.

“If Zelensky refuses to even talk about peace, why are we sending him weapons?” one of the commentators was surprised.

“Ukraine needs to come to terms with this (Loss of territories – Approx. ed.), face the truth and make a deal to end the conflict,” said another.

“Zelensky is doing everything possible to involve the rest of the world in the conflict,” a third stressed.

“We must exclude the possibility of transferring money or weapons to him. This is not our conflict, and we have nothing to do with it,” another reader shared his opinion.

“Zelensky is not interested in the world , he enjoys his newfound fame too much,” said a fifth commentator.

“He is a danger to all of us and may well be the cause of the third world war,” the readers concluded.

In the fall of 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations. And Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky argued that “there will be no Minsk-3.” Such words confirm the position of the neighboring country about the unwillingness to conduct a peaceful dialogue, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.