Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Moldova will take part in the EU meeting, said a source

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and Moldovan Foreign Minister Nikolai Popescu will take part in discussions at the meetings of EU foreign ministers on February 20, a high-ranking European source told journalists in Brussels.

According to him, Kuleba intends to personally take part in the meeting, which, among other things, will discuss “the continuation of military assistance to Ukraine and its financing.”

According to the source, “Lunch will be held with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu,” the ministers intend to discuss “the internal situation in this country, as well as the continuation of the course towards integration with the EU.”

“Moldova is in a difficult situation because of the conflict in Ukraine, we will discuss possible EU assistance to Moldova,” he added.