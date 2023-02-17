5.2 magnitude earthquake registered in Türkiye | News

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported Thursday that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake was registered in Hatay province, Türkiye.

According to their report, the earthquake occurred at 7:47 p.m. (UTC time), had a depth of 10 kilometers, and its epicenter was located 19 kilometers from the city of Uzunbag.

In addition, this telluric movement was felt in northwestern Syria and in Lebanon.

For its part, the Türkiye Emergency and Disaster Management Agency (AFAD), cited by Anadolu Agency, reports that the earthquake was of magnitude 5.1.

The entity specified that it had a depth of 9.26 kilometers and occurred 6 kilometers from the city of Arsuz, in the province of Hatay.

In this regard, the governor of Hatay, Rahmi Doğan, told local media that so far no new damage has been reported after the incident.

“No adverse events, including damaged buildings, have been reported. Our teams continue to scan the field,” he said.

Hatay is one of the ten provinces of Türkiye affected by the earthquakes of February 6, which have left more than 36,100 dead and more than 108,000 injured.

