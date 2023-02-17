In Kazakhstan, the police helped the Russians stuck on the road in the cold

|Fact-checking
ASTANA, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Two minibuses with more than 30 Russian citizens broke down in the cold in the Aktobe region in western Kazakhstan, the police helped them, the Kazakh police website reports.
The incident happened on Friday night at the 33rd kilometer of the Karabutak-Komsomol highway.
“More than 30 citizens of the Russian Federation and two drivers were saved from the cold by Aktobe police officers … two minibuses broke down, passengers almost froze in the cold. There were three children and four women among the passengers,” the message posted on the portal says.
The police duty squad towed the minibuses to the Komsomol settlement, and placed the passengers in the mosque. “The Russians thanked the police for their help,” the message says.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
