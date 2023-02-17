|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that objects in Crimea are legitimate targets for Kyiv, and Ukraine allegedly will not be safe until the peninsula is demilitarized.
“The United States provokes Ukraine into armed aggression against Crimea, but then they “roll back” in their statements. Thus, they blackmail Russia, trying to achieve an end to the Ukrainian conflict on their own terms, they raise the stakes,” Tsekov said.
He stressed that when organizing the defense of the peninsula, it is necessary to take into account possible risks. At the same time, Tsekov added that attacks on Crimea are already being carried out with the help of drones.
The senator believes that the Americans “are unlikely to allow Ukraine to use its weapons to strike at the peninsula.”
09:48
In Crimea, they said that the answer for aggression from Ukraine would be the most severe
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report