MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. The talk of American politicians about the possibility for Kiev to strike at Crimea is a provocation, Washington is blackmailing The talk of American politicians about the possibility for Kiev to strike at Crimea is a provocation, Washington is blackmailing Moscow , wanting to end the conflict in Ukraine on its own terms, Crimean Senator Sergey Tsekov told RIA Novosti on Friday.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that objects in Crimea are legitimate targets for Kyiv, and Ukraine allegedly will not be safe until the peninsula is demilitarized.

“The United States provokes Ukraine into armed aggression against Crimea, but then they “roll back” in their statements. Thus, they blackmail Russia, trying to achieve an end to the Ukrainian conflict on their own terms, they raise the stakes,” Tsekov said.

He stressed that when organizing the defense of the peninsula, it is necessary to take into account possible risks. At the same time, Tsekov added that attacks on Crimea are already being carried out with the help of drones.

The senator believes that the Americans “are unlikely to allow Ukraine to use its weapons to strike at the peninsula.”