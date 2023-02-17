Object shot down in the US could be an amateur circle ball, media reported

MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. One of the flying objects shot down in the One of the flying objects shot down in the United States could be a $ 12 balloon, which was launched by members of an amateur circle from the state of Illinois, Aviation Week reports.

NIBBB (Northern Illinois bottlecamp baloon brigade) reported “missing” their air balloon on February 15th. The balloon was last spotted over Alaska around Feb. 10, after more than four months of flight, with devices including those for tracking air particles. On the same days, the American authorities reported a downed “object” over the state.

Yesterday, 22:23 Biden does not intend to apologize to China for the decision to shoot down a balloon

A small world -flying orb declared ‘missing’ by the Illinois circle is a candidate for one of three mysterious objects shot down by four US Air Force heat-seeking missiles.

The cost of such items with chips can range from 12 to 180 dollars.

The circle has not yet blamed the authorities in connection with the missing ball. However, experts in this field note that they tried to contact the US military and the FBI to report the existence of such ham radio objects in the air.

On February 10, it was reported that the US military shot down a “high-altitude object” that entered the country’s airspace over the state of Alaska.

Experts have shot down four air targets in recent days, including a Chinese balloon that crossed the United States and intercepted over the Atlantic. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon. The affiliation and purpose of the other three objects shot down the other day have not yet been determined.

The military found an electronic mechanism and sensors in the wreckage of the first downed Chinese balloon, suggesting that this equipment could be used for intelligence gathering.