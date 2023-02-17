Train with hazardous material derails in Michigan, USA | News

The local and public safety authorities of the municipality of Van Buren, on the outskirts of Detroit, in the state of Michigan in the United States (USA) reported this Thursday the derailment of a Norfolk Southern Railway Company train, which contained liquid chlorine.

“The train involved had a car containing liquid chlorine; however, it was located away from the overturned section and was part of the section of cars removed in the first place,” an official Public Safety statement explained.

According to the entity, around 8:30 am (local time), the Van Buren police and fire departments responded to the call for the derailment, which occurred between the roads of Martinsville and Haggerty, south of Huron River Drive.

In general, the train included approximately 30 wagons, and of the overturned ones, one contained grain and the rest was empty, for which the entity ensures that there are no indications of exposed hazardous materials, and highlights that there are no reports of injured people.

The authorities decided to close the Haggerty Road road, and reopened it at midday; while Huron River Drive, west of Haggerty, remains closed and is expected to reopen to traffic this afternoon.

The Public Safety office also indicated that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) were immediately notified of the derailment, the fifth to occur in recent two weeks.

Approximately fifteen days ago, a freight train with 50 cars derailed in the state of Ohio, very close to the border with Pennsylvania, with vinyl chloride starting a fire, prompting a federal investigation and quality monitoring. from air.

In South Carolina, a derailment also occurred when the wheels of some wagons fell off the tracks, which caused the locomotive to stop, but without serious consequences.

Another derailment occurred in the state of Texas, when the train collided with a heavy-duty truck at an intersection in the town of Houston, killing the trucker.

Also, on February 3, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, full of various chemical compounds, including the residue of one linked to genetic mutations, for which the authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



