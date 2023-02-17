North Korea commemorates Kim Jong Il

SEOUL, Feb 17 – RIA Novosti. The leadership of the DPRK paid tribute to the memory of the former leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Il on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of his birthday, which is celebrated in North Korea as a national holiday “Star Day”, the presence of the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un was not reported, but to the statues of the country’s former leaders on his behalf was laid a basket of flowers, reports the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA).

According to the agency, Star Day is North Korea’s “greatest national holiday,” when a “flaming feeling of boundless respect” reigns throughout the country for Kim Jong Il, “an unsurpassed patriot and the greatest sacred personality of the revolution.” On the occasion of the national holiday, Kim Jong-un was sent congratulatory flower baskets from various organizations, diplomatic missions and heads of foreign states.

Personnel from the party and government, ministries, central and law enforcement agencies, including members of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of the DPRK (WPK) Kim Dok Hoon, Choi Ryong Hae and Lee Byung-chul, visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where they are in the tomb in their lifetime former leaders of the country Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung. The participants bowed to the full-length statues of the leaders and laid flowers.

“To the full-length statues of the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung and the great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il, a basket of flowers was laid on behalf of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un,” the KCNA statement said. Baskets were also laid from the Central Committee of the Party, the State Council, the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly and the Cabinet of Ministers. Last year, Kim Jong-un personally attended the ceremony.

The state media of the DPRK did not stand aside and publish laudatory articles in honor of Kim Jong Il. The KCNA published a text about his achievements, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper praised Kim Jong Il as an “unsurpassed patriot” who has “tremendous services” to the country. Mingju Joseon wrote that Kim Jong-un’s father “laid a solid foundation for prosperity” in the DPRK.

Kim Jong Il would have turned 81 in 2023. Kim Jong Il’s birthday is celebrated on February 16th. According to the official version of the DPRK, he was born in 1942. According to unofficial sources, Kim Jong Il was born on February 16, 1941 in the village of Vyatsky, Khabarovsk Territory. The leader of the DPRK died on December 17, 2011, but the media reported this only on December 19. According to the KCNA, Kim Jong Il died on a train during a trip around the country from overwork. As foreign media reported, the North Korean leader suffered from diabetes and heart problems.