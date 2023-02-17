Zelensky’s address at the Berlinale shocked the Germans

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt are actively discussing the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the opening of the international Berlin Film Festival.
In it, the Ukrainian leader called on filmmakers and artists to unequivocally declare their support for Ukraine, stressing that in such circumstances and in such times, art cannot be neutral.
“There is no event where Zelensky would not please us with his moralizing speeches. <…> Life goes on, and Ukraine does not always have to play the first fiddle,” wrote one of the commentators.
“Is there any other event in the West where a comedian from Ukraine is not invited?” another asked.
“Tomorrow there will be a birthday party in kindergarten. Can I count on Zelensky’s speech?” – the third one sneered.
The Golden Bear goes to Zelensky as the best political actor,” added another user.
“When I saw it on the screen, I immediately pressed the button on the remote control. It’s good that you can still do it yourself,” the reader concluded.
Zelensky often performs online at film festivals, awards to artists and similar events. So, just in recent weeks, he addressed the participants of the Golden Globe ceremony and the Grammy awards.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
